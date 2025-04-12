National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

