Restaurant Stocks To Watch Today – April 10th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Booking are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares issued by companies that operate within the restaurant industry, such as fast-food chains, casual dining establishments, and upscale eateries. Investors purchase these stocks to gain partial ownership in these companies and potentially benefit from their business performance and growth in an ever-evolving foodservice market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,233,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,044,838. The company has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $516.36. 4,689,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.38 and a 200 day moving average of $474.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $539.00.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $87.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4,528.90. 243,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,940. The company has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,721.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,760.98. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.

