Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 661,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,113 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,646,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 83,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Krcmarov bought 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,518.24. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $84,604.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,551.94. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.77 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. National Bank Financial raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

