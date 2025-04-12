National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 2,939 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,936.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

