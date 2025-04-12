Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRMN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karman in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Karman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Karman in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karman from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Karman Trading Up 2.8 %

About Karman

Shares of KRMN opened at $31.00 on Friday. Karman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.58.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

