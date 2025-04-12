National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

