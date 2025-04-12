National Bank of Canada FI Has $76,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441,134 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pentair were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Pentair by 105.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $6,319,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

