National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in ICL Group by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.0403 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

ICL Group Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.