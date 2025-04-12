National Bank of Canada FI Buys 400 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.84. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

