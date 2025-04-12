CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 449.72 and a beta of 0.77.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $236,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,569 shares in the company, valued at $228,493.40. The trade was a 50.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock worth $434,240,401. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,607 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 397,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 101,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 66,386 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1,355.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 602,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 561,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 85,725 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.