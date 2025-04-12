Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 2793636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $985.70 million, a P/E ratio of 162.67 and a beta of 1.91.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Helix Energy Solutions Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.