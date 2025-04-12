Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 2793636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $985.70 million, a P/E ratio of 162.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,443,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after buying an additional 378,394 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209,311 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 396,666 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 89,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

