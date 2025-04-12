Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 1056174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,454.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $108,814.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,785.18. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 30,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

See Also

