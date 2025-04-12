MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 803506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

MRC Global Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.67.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of MRC Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Stories

