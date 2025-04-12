Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Buys A$889,740.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 60,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$14.83 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$889,740.00 ($559,584.91).

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Eagers Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 73.27%.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

