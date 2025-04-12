Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avantor traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 15171297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVTR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Avantor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 188,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Avantor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Avantor by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

