Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Director Carl L. Gordon Sells 3,571,428 Shares

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $5,678,570.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $234.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.40.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 8,567,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,002 shares in the last quarter. Enavate Sciences GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,293,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 4,087,005 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,779,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,954,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
