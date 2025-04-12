Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells $406,042.54 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 40,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $406,042.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,022,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,502,093.85. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,800 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $583,692.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $774,974.75.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $2,269,327.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ARWR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

