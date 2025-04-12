Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ:USAT opened at $7.61 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.