CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 5360790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CEMIG to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

