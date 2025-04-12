SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

SenesTech Price Performance

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.03. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 150.33% and a negative net margin of 403.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that SenesTech will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

