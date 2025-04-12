SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
SenesTech Price Performance
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 150.33% and a negative net margin of 403.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that SenesTech will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
