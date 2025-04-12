Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.19 on Friday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

