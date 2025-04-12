Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 13.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 1,566,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Atrium Research raised Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCZ
Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Santacruz Silver Mining
In other Santacruz Silver Mining news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 1,050,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$420,000.00. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Santacruz Silver Mining
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.