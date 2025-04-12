Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $171.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $145.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

