1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,475.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $14,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,202,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,190.51. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $390,415.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 0.9 %

FLWS opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $335.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 188,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 66.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Tuesday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

