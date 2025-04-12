1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,475.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $14,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,202,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,190.51. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00.
- On Monday, March 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00.
- On Friday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00.
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00.
- On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00.
- On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $879,530.00.
- On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $403,820.00.
- On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $390,415.00.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 0.9 %
FLWS opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $335.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 188,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 66.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Tuesday.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
