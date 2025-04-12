Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,367 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $302,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 334,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 177,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,395.01. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $54.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.25%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

