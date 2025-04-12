HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in HashiCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

HashiCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HCP opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

