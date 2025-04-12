Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,141 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLVM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 473.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,817,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,652,000 after acquiring an additional 27,859 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

NYSE SLVM opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

