Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 151,921 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,692 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,921 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,190.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $258,952.32. This trade represents a 68.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,964.75. This trade represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.9 %

CLF opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Glj Research lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.24.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

