CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 247,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

FREYR Battery Profile

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

