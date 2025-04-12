CenterBook Partners LP Buys New Shares in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Blue Bird by 37.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after acquiring an additional 56,449 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 123.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

BLBD stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. Research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

