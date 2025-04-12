nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Gregory Orenstein Sells 2,356 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $52,562.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,387.85. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Gregory Orenstein sold 12,101 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $252,426.86.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Gregory Orenstein sold 5,148 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $167,824.80.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -140.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. nCino’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of nCino by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after buying an additional 3,905,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in nCino by 3,006.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,602,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $81,254,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,256,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on nCino from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

