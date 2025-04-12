Insider Selling: BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) CEO Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) CEO Charles W. Allen sold 65,000 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,178,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,215.68. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BTCS Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BTCS opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.90. BTCS Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.41.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 366.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BTCS Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTCS in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTCS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BTCS by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BTCS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BTCS by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BTCS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

