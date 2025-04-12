Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 831 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,630 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,134,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,694,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,152,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,430,000 after buying an additional 367,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,781,000 after buying an additional 805,758 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

