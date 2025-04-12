CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $18.22 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 101.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

