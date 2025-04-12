DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd purchased 103,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $537,088.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,310,433 shares in the company, valued at $53,408,042.94. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $549.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.92.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.17%.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

