CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.10 Million Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,767,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after buying an additional 164,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:JXN opened at $71.88 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.89.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

