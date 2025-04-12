Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $3,134,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 47.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 79,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $229.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.21%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.