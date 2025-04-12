CenterBook Partners LP Invests $896,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

