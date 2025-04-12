CenterBook Partners LP Buys New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,171,680. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,870 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.30 and a 200 day moving average of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

