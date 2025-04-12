CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 104,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,544,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,899,000 after buying an additional 6,227,738 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,140 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,797,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

JBI stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.09. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

