CenterBook Partners LP Invests $1.03 Million in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,218,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 237,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 53,306 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $21.80 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

