Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $88.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.25.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.