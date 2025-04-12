APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $3.30 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 111,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,450,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,336,000 after buying an additional 2,244,240 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,736,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,727,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,779,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 117,117 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCI opened at $24.39 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

