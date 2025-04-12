Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on REYN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.21. The trade was a 55.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

