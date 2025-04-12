Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.4 %

CL stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 160,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

