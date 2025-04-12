APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Reliance by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Reliance by 1,216.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Reliance by 35,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $279.38 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $330.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

