Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $308.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $308.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMI. Barclays raised their target price on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.17.

Cummins Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $286.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.61 and its 200-day moving average is $346.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cummins has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

