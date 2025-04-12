iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 5438405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

