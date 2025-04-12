iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 5438405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
