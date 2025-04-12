APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.47 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,301 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,910,000 after buying an additional 19,242,468 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,961 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,192,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,320,000 after purchasing an additional 688,862 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,035,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,822,000 after purchasing an additional 569,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,281,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,041 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $13.42 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.