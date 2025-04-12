77,328 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,478,000 after acquiring an additional 378,356 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,618,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,456,000 after buying an additional 791,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,014,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,931,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,809,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,408.48. This represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $457,552.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

